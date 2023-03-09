HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,406. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,012,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

