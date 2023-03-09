Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.53 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

NXST stock opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,563 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

