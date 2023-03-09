National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.