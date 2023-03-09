Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

