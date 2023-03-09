Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 94 ($1.13) to GBX 91 ($1.09) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

