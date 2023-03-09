Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANFGF. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.63) to GBX 1,640 ($19.72) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.39) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.71) to GBX 1,350 ($16.23) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,270.05.

Antofagasta Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

