First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

FQVLF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

