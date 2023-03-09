ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.65) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.52) to GBX 121 ($1.46) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.68) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

ITVPY opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

