Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPCAY opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

