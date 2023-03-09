Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

FHN opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

