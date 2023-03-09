Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,054,127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

