Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.67% of Yext worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Yext by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

