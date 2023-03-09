Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Shutterstock worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

SSTK opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,171. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

