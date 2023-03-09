Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

