Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Surgery Partners worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $851,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Price Performance

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,802. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.