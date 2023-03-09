Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 16,050.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,565 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sylvamo worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $69,597,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 973,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

