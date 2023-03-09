Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 345 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransUnion by 37.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE TRU opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
