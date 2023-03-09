Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ryerson worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 42.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 620.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.77. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

