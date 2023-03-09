Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.