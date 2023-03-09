Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,007 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

