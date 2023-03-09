Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ADM opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

