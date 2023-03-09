Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,014 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Verint Systems worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

