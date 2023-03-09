Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 7,961 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.14% of ALX Oncology worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $6.24 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ALX Oncology

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

