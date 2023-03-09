Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

