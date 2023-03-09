CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 490.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $185,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at CareDx

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $573.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.