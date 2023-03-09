Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,789 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of TTM Technologies worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

