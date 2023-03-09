Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 445,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,115 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,984. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

