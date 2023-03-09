Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

