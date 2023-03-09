Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 41,564 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 643.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 707.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 188.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

