Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,864 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,782 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

