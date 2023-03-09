Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,250,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,379 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 329.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,603,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $2,891,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 268.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 296.3% during the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 870,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 651,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $778.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile



Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

