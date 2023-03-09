News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in News by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

