Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stake Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.87% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,814 shares in the company, valued at $697,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,549 shares of company stock valued at $346,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.