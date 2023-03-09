Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,672 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

