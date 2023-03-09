Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,628 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

