Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,351 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Performance Food Group worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

