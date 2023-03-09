Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6,803.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

