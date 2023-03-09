Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $4.99 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Impinj at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $176,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 31,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at $356,009,016.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 31,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,808,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,009,016.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares worth $8,172,645. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

