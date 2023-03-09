Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,646 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of AGCO worth $67,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 66.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO by 23.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

