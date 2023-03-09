Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 399,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,730,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TH stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.