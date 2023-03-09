Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 628,561 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 628,561 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.