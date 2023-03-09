Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,237 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $309.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

