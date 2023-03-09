Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 166,729 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

BFH opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $62.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.