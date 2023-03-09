Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 278,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Oceaneering International worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 2.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

