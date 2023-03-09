First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

