XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of XPO worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 130,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in XPO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of XPO by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

