First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

