First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.