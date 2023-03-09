First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.7 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

