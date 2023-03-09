Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

